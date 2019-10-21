MiVT: OnLogic

There's a new name for a trusted Made in Vermont computer company. Officials say the change from Logic Supply to OnLogic reflects its evolution over the past 16 years.

Between the long, cold winters, mud season and various road projects, Vermonters have to be rugged. So, it's only right that the computers made here are rugged too. "When you take our computer and you put it somewhere and you want to set it and forget it, you can do that with an OnLogic computer," said Lisa Groeneveld.

She and her husband, Roland, started OnLogic out of their Boston apartment in 2003. The following year, the Vermont Economic Development Authority helped the couple relocate the business to the Green Mountain State.

At the time, they were selling computer components. Today, they're solving problems for an impressive list of clients including Amazon, NASA and Frito Lay. "What really has set us apart over the years is our very targeted focus on our customers needs," Lisa said.

Frito Lay was having trouble with barbecue powder getting trapped in their computers, shutting them down. OnLogic built them an enclosed computer so nothing from the outside could get sucked in. "The goal for us is to give our customers the opportunity not to constantly have to revisit their computer hardware in the field," Lisa said.

At OnLogic's South Burlington central branch, there are support services, software developers, manufacturing, customers service and support teams. "The computers are being tested in this location to make sure they fully function they way they should be before we send them out to the customers," said Roland Groeneveld.

The company has other locations as close as Buffalo but as far as Asia. "We're out there and we're touching Vermonters lives every single day," Lisa said.

Last year OnLogic made about 30,000 computers. It's on track to make between 40 and 50,000 more in 2019. "Because it is built to last, 10 years from now, 15 years from now, we still have some computers that are in the field from 2004, that's a computer that's going to cost thousands of dollars in most cases," Lisa said.

In the rough business world, a sturdy, reliable computer is simply a logical choice.