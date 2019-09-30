MiVT: RAD Innovations

Ten years ago, Larry Buck suffered a stroke which caused him to lose most of the movement on his left side.

"I can still go through the motions, but I don't have the physical strength," he said.

Buck uses his bike to get around every day, so he needed one that could last longer and be modified for his particular situation.

"So we have a knee support with a Velcro strap to keep the knee from flopping over... We have a snowboard boot support at the bottom and a snowboard ratchet attachment on the top to keep the foot in place," Buck said. "All the gear shifting and brake system has been shifted from left to right side."

"With this one brake handle, you can use both brakes at the same time," Anja Wrede said.

The modifications were made by Wrede and RAD Innovations.

"I like adaptive bikes and the whole figuring out process with customers," Wrede said. "We never ran into a case where we couldn't have the person riding."

Wrede and her husband, David Black, formed RAD Innovations out West but moved the operation to Vermont in 2012.

"I love Vermont," Black said.

He lived in the Green Mountain State in the late '70s and had always wanted to return.

"The roots are deeper here. The quality of life is significantly better. I lived around in different parts of the country, they're great places to be. This is a great place to live," Black said.

It's also in a centralized location to Northeast clients. Black and Wrede design, build, modify, ship and receive out of their Cornwall farm.

"One of the things that I and Anja specialize in, that we look at a product that might be good today, but also change as a person's needs change," Black explained.

There are trikes, tandems, handcycles and pushchairs, but the product generating the most buzz lately is the RaceRunner. Originally built in Denmark in 1991, its walking frame helps people with balance or range of motion. Right now it's available in steel, but RAD Innovations is working with groups all over the world to help design a lighter weight aluminum version.

"The idea that we can build something that enables people to do something they never thought they could or never thought they could again, has been every day a statement of satisfaction," Black said.

"They have great adaptive equipment and are able to understand what your handicaps are and get the equipment to work with your body and your mind," Buck said.

A company that put its plan in motion to help people move forward.