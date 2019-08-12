MiVT: Rachel Laundon Art

When it comes to the fine art of fish, Rachel Laundon's pieces are a real catch.

"I like the more fanciful fish where I don't have a specific color palette and I can paint whatever I see in my dreams," Rachel said.

Being an artist has been a dream of Rachel's ever since she was a little girl. She went to school for art education, but 10 years ago decided to create her own work rather than grade others for theirs.

"I was just throwing noodles against the wall and seeing what stuck, what people wanted to buy and what I also wanted to make," she said.

The fish is what Rachel was drawn to the most. She's been making them consistently the last eight years.

Her husband, Sage, cuts the fish out of wood using a CNC machine.

"She works harder than anyone I know and she's a wonderful person to work with and it's just really exciting to see her business flourish as an artist in Vermont," Sage said. "It doesn't get any better than that."

Reporter Scott Fleishman: After Sage gives you the wood cutout then this is the next step?

Rachel Laundon: Absolutely. Yeah. I sculpt most everything three-dimensional using clay and it works so wonderfully.

Rachel uses a unique technique to get those glass eyes just right.

"The drips kind of bleed into each other which really mimic just the flow in the eyes and I think I've got it down right now," she explained.

Rachel's also got her copper fins down, as well, literally and figuratively, using her trusty tractor seat.

"It had the right lines for the curved fins," she said.

You can cast your line for these fish in Vermont galleries, craft shows and on Rachel's web pages. She's also featured on the second floor at Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero. They can cost anywhere from $100 to $1,000.

"I don't ever do the same fish twice. I think in my eight years, I've probably done over 50 brook trout and every single one of them is different," Rachel said. "I don't get bored. It's amazing. I love it. It's such an awesome subject to paint."

It's easy to see why Rachel Laundon is hooked on her art, reeling in customers who want to capture some color.