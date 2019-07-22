MiVT: Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream

At Fisher Brothers Farm in Shelburne, Bob Clark is making the rounds, checking in on his yummy yellow raspberries.

"Super sweet, allows you to do a lot of things with it. With a little cooking, a little mixture with other things, it really just makes a fantastic product," Clark said.

That product is Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream. Bob and his wife, Becky Castle, have been selling it for four years, naming the business after their three daughters.

Becky Castle: We've always thought that they kind of colored outside of the lines and were just a little intense and crazy.

Bob Clark: Not a little intense. Really intense.

Becky Castle: OK, they're really intense and crazy.

Making Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream isn't just a nine-to-five job. It involves a lot of overtime just to come up with the flavors and their names.

"Ice cream should be so fun," Castle said. "So, we like to make the names fun and have oblique references to things. Basically, you're not going to be able to tell what any our flavors are just by looking at the flavor name."

Names like Dirty Ann, Snap and Black Velvet. But by looking at their descriptions, you'll see that most contain fruit grown here.

"The number one factor, I think, in our ice cream is getting the fruit right and how you handle, harvest and take care of it," Clark said.

Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream isn't just available at shows or by visiting Fisher Brothers Farm. You can now get it online.

"It's pretty exciting because we can ship all over the country. We've already been doing some mail order and so far the results have been awesome. The product arrives totally frozen. So, it's great," Castle said.

While pints cost a little more online, you can buy them at the farm for $8.50 and $4.50 for a scoop at a show or farmers market.

"There's a few premium ice cream brands out there, but I feel like our product is so unique because we are growing all the flavor elements," Castle said. "So, we want to become the premium ice cream, basically, nationwide. You think that's fair?"

"Oh, that's totally fair," Clark replied.

Berry farmers mixing together ice cream with names as unique as the flavors.