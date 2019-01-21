MiVT: Soul Remedy Art

They're earrings with a personal touch. Soul Remedy Art is inspired by nature and Made in Vermont.

Sarah Gauthier is a certified art therapist. "Some sessions are talking and using art as an alternative form of expression," Gauthier said.

After receiving her masters in art therapy while living in New York, Gauthier wanted to share this unique method towards mental wellness in her home state.

"I'm happy that I came back because I think there's such a need for alternative therapeutic methods in Vermont. So, I'm happy to be able to use it even in this small way," she said.

For the last three years, Gauthier has been making earrings using resin and birch bark.

"It's pretty raw in the beginning, so I'll usually wash it and lay it flat to dry," Gauthier said. "I was hiking one day and I saw some snow melting on some birch bark, and I was like, 'That's it. That's what I need to be doing.'"

Gauthier keeps a book of sketches and designs. "So, if I see something that I'm inspired by, I sort of sketch it out," she said.

She traces her figure on the bark, cuts it out and files it. After poking holes in the bark, it's time for the high-finish resin. She lets that rest overnight using an UV light before assembling the clasps.

"Art is always a part of my life and I'm happy to integrate it in any way that I can," Gauthier said.

Her Soul Remedy Art earrings cost $30 and can be found through her Etsy Page.



"When I make the earrings, I hope that preserving that little piece of Vermont in nature carries out with the person who wears it," she said.

And with that piece of nature also comes, piece of mind.