MiVT: SteampunkPro

Steampunk is a genre of science fiction which typically features Victorian era machinery rather than advanced technology. One man has taken to the bright idea of creating Made in Vermont lamps in this style.

Gerry Conlon never thought that he was good working with hands. "But, I've always been creative and that's what I think I bring to the table," Conlon said.

Take his steampunk lamps. "I think the process begins with me having an idea of what I want it to look like and what components I want to include in a particular lamp," Conlon said.

After collecting the black iron, brass and chrome parts, he colors and shines them to his liking, before getting to wiring and attaching it. "Once it's done, we're in business," Conlon said.

SteampunkPro started three and a half years and 200 lamps ago when Conlon saw these types of lamps being made online. "I was just intrigued by the appearance of it," he said.

He's always looking for something new to add -- from gages to springs and sprinklers. But what makes Conlon's steampunk lamps standout are the unique switches. "The ones that have the conventional switches you find on lamps, people aren't attracted to those. They're attracted to these," he said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: I love the water taps.

Gerry Conlon: Yeah, that's the unique thing about these I think. I just go like this to people as they come by and everyone stops and smiles.

Arthound Gallery at the Outlets in Essex opened about two and-a-half months ago. The first item sold there was Conlon's steampunk lamps.

"So he immediately brought in some more. We love the lamps. They were different and his manufacturing process, how he puts it together, it kind of fits in, because it kind of rounds out what we're doing here," said the gallery's John Churchman.

Along with Arthound Gallery, Conlon also sells the lamps at the Milton Artists Guild. If you can't make it there, SteampunkPro has Etsy and EBay pages. They mostly cost between $150 and $175.

"I don't make a lot of money, but it's my passion. I do this, because I love it," Conlon said. "You know when you're making a product that makes people smile, you know you're doing something right."

Unique lamps from an alternative industry, assembled by a man looking to brighten people's day.

