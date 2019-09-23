MiVT: Vermont Fire and Steel

A South Burlington man looking to shape his path in blacksmithing was recently featured on History Channel. Like his performance on the show, he's looking to outlast the competition with his Made in Vermont kitchen knives.

Welcome to the Shelburne Museum's blacksmith and wheelright barn. Here, whatever is on the back burner is actually a top priority. It's where you'll find Vermonter Mark Hemley, hammering away at his latest project, a pairing knife.

"What I'll do is figure out where the tip is going to go, figure out the length I want the knife to be. Then I'll make the handle next," Hemley said.

He spent 15 years in IT, but it was leaving him feeling unfulfilled. So, he took some art classes, including blacksmithing at the Shelburne Craft School in the fall of 2014. "I was really sold on it when, at the end of the day, it was a kind of a combination of look at this thing I created and I'm physically exhausted," Hemley said. "I think it was three months before I quit my job, deciding that this is what I wanted to do."

Bob Wetzel was one of his first teachers. "He was right on. He was very attentive. He did very well. I actually sold him his first anvil," Wetzel said.

That was enough to spark Hemley into starting his own kitchen knife business, Vermont Fire and Steel. With work being done at his home in South Burlington, He started working at Shelburne Museum last season. "It's been a lot of fun. I would say that blacksmithing the last few years is a pretty solitary activity. I'm kind of doing it on my own, in my own workshop and then coming to the Shelburne Museum and to share that with people and to talk to people while I go about my artistic process has been fantastic," he said.

His story caught the attention of the History Channel. Hemley was featured on the 6th season of the show, Forged in Fire last month. He finished second in the three-round elimination competition where contestants forge bladed weapons. "I feel like I learned more in those six hours of bladesmithing on set then in the year before," he said.

Hemley's knives are made of a high-carbon steel as opposed to stainless steel. The high-carbon steel means it will stay sharper for longer. "I'd say a lot of Vermonters are actually contacting me more about getting some Vermont made products for their kitchens," he said.

Most of the handles on his kitchen knives are Vermont wood. They can be found online through his website and range from $200 to $500. "It's rough, but it's a lot of fun and there's nothing else I'd rather be doing,"Hemley said.

When the heat is on, Henley is at his sharpest.

