MiVT: Vermont Rustic Moose

On a third of an acre in Websterville sits Vermont Rustic Moose. It's not just Tracy Wright's home, it's a one-stop-shop.

"We offer a little bit of everything," Wright said.

Perennials outside, soaps and canned goods inside-- and there are plenty of those.

"When I can something, I do 100 jars at a time," Wright said.

Much like she did as a kid growing up on a Washington, Vermont, farm, Wright forages her food and materials, either at home or at her camp in Maine. There are fiddleheads and leeks, but right now she's mad about mushrooms.

"I'm a little obsessed with that right now," she said.

The mushrooms are dehydrated and made into a rub for meats and sauces.

"I search and learn and teach myself now," Wright said.

She also taught herself how to make wreaths. Wright started by hand-wrapping them, but now she has a machine in her shed that crimps them, creating bundles.

"The possibilities are endless," she said. "I also do dry flower wreaths."

Her creative side came from the 15 years spent working at a chain retail fabric and craft store. Wright also spent 12 years working with children at Sugarbush before running her own one-month kids summer camp, guess where?

"It's nice to be able to be home and just enjoy the homefront more," she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright has been pitching in to help the community, putting her background in fabric to good use.

"It takes something like this to really keep people focused on keep people focused on what needs to be done to make things happen," she said.

Wright started sewing masks with fabric she purchased and from the material she had around the house. The first week, she made 675.

"And I was like, wow, this is bigger than what I can do myself," Wright said.

She recruited 13 sewers and three fabric-cutters through Facebook, which is where you can find all of Vermont Rustic Moose's products. Thanks to them and the people who have donated fabric or money for fabric, about 4,000 masks are now being used in local businesses and hospitals.

"It's just really nice to see people come together for such a good cause that helps so many people," Wright said.

A boost from a literal homegrown business that specializes in specialties, which includes the owner.