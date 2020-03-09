Michigan voters weigh in ahead of Big Tuesday vote

A critical turn in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination takes place Tuesday as six more states hold primaries. Bernie Sanders is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday and no state may be more important to Sanders than Michigan.

Detroit, the Motor City, home of the Lions, and biggest city in Michigan, is a pivotal state in the 2020 election.

"You are coming to Michigan. We are the swing state again and I'm not hearing anything about my child, her future, the roads, the power grid, the water," said Charlie Leduff, a Detroit voter who is still deciding who he will vote for in Tuesday's primary. It could be Joe Biden, who has been racking up endorsements within the Democratic party after a strong showing Super Tuesday. The most recent to join 'Team Joe' -- Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

But Bernie Sanders is also getting high profile support, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was campaigning with Sanders over the weekend.

Joe Palmer is voting for Sanders. "We just need to move forward and he just seems like the only one talking about it for 30 years," Palmer said.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Are you concerned that it seems as though all the Democrats are rallying around Joe Biden?

Joe Palmer: Am I concerned about it? Seems like status quo.

Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Michigan primary. President Trump carried the state in the general election by the closest margin in the country.

"One of the curious -- and to Democrats, worrisome about the 2016 election -- is the number of Wayne County voters. Wayne County is the county seat of Detroit, who came out for Barack Obama and who did not come out for Hillary Clinton," said Brian Dickerson, an opinion editor with the Detroit Free Press, Michigan's largest newspaper. The paper has endorsed Biden because Dickerson says has the experience for the job and ability to compromise on ideas and policies.

But Sanders volunteers, who gathered in the Detroit field office Monday before a day of door-to-door canvasing, say the country needs to know where their president stands.

"History has proven that now is not the time for that type of compromise. Now is the time to be bold and take action and make real changes so we don't get four more years of Trump, or God forbid what comes next," said Paul Sebastian, a Sanders volunteer.

"If we compromise, that means the top 1% still has control over our resources. If we compromise that means we are going to be using fracked gas pipelines all the way up until 2050," said Kelly Eubank, another Sanders supporter.

Along with the environment, health care and working class jobs are also issues that are at the top of the list here for Michigan voters.

Both Sanders and Biden are in the state making their final pitches before Tuesday's primary.

