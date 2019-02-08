Michigan man arrested in connection with Vt. school threat

A Michigan man is under arrest in connection with a school threat in Vermont.

Green Mountain Union High School in Chester was disrupted by a pair of threats this week.

The first was made online Monday. Investigators have traced it to the computer of Jason Graham, 23, of Three Rivers, Michigan.

Michigan police arrested Graham Thursday on a parole violation related to possessing guns, drugs and alcohol. Graham was on parole for escaping from a work crew with underlying charges of theft and carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators seized his computer. They are now searching it in connection with the Monday school threat in Vermont.

The second threat at Green Mountain Union High School came in by phone Thursday and forced the school to close for the day. Police have not determined who made that second threat.