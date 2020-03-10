Michigan primary could make or break Sanders' campaign

Bernie Sanders is entering an urgent fight to turn things around as voters head to the polls in six states Tuesday, in what's considered the second most important day in the presidential election so far.

352 delegates are up for grabs in Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho, and North Dakota.

Michigan is a state Sanders won narrowly in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, elevating his campaign. But a few month later, during the presidential election in November, Democrats lost Michigan to the Republican party for the first time since 1988.

Democratic Strategist Arshad Hassan says Tuesday could be the beginning of the end for Sanders if he makes any missteps.

"If Bernie gets a surprise victory in Michigan, if he does very well in Idaho and Washington, and if he puts on a great debate performance, I think he may still be in the game. After that though, if he doesn't do that, these next states are going to be a difficult road forward for him, and he won't be able to get a plurality come the convention," said Hassan.

Biden's been cementing his front-runner status ever since his decisive win in South Carolina last month and polls show he has a solid lead in Michigan right now.

Plus, more and more Democratic figures are lining up behind Biden including recent endorsements from Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker and Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

Sanders did snag his own high-profile endorsement with Reverend Jesse Jackson, but Senator Elizabeth Warren is staying silent.

Hassan explains what might be going through Warren's mind.

"I think she's holding her cards. She's figuring out what she can do to get her plans and policies enacted. She came out with 70 different plans. I think perhaps what she's doing is she's seeing which of the two candidates might be best able to enact those plans," said Hassan.

Hassan says though Warren and Sanders were competing for the progressive side of the party before she dropped out of the race, her more moderate policies might align more closely with Biden's plans.

It's an ideological battle that ultimately comes down to who Democrats believe has the best chance at beating President Donald Trump.

Sanders argues it's his supporters' energy and excitement that'll do the trick. Biden says it's his ability to unify both sides of the aisle.

Right now, CNN has Biden with 635 delegates and Sanders with 558.

After this week's primaries, it's Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio's turns -- all states where voters show they favor Biden.