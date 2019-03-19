Michigan lab agrees to stop testing dogs

A Michigan laboratory under fire from the Humane Society for its testing of dogs, says it has agreed to stop.

The Humane Society says they went undercover in the Charles River Laboratories in Michigan recording video secretly. The society alleges the labs performed tests on beagles that amounted to torture and led the dogs to be euthanized. The group also said The University of Vermont had funded some of the research, a claim UVM officials have denied.

The Humane Society's CEO says they applaud the decision to end the one-year pesticide test on 36 beagles. They are pushing for the dogs to be released, so they can be adopted into homes.

