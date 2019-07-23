Mid-summer Vermont construction update

During your morning commute, you're likely going to pass at least one construction zone on your way to work.

Now that summer is in full swing, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is giving us an update on some of the big projects.

With a capital budget of $200 million, VTrans says they are happy with the progress they've made.

They say the goal for many of these projects is to extend the life of the infrastructure.

We asked how a few of the big projects are going so far-

The first is the Grand Isle with the North Hero Bridge construction.

VTrans say they've already started construction on the bridge and opened the temporary one back in the spring.

The bridge replacement project in Rockingham is entering its third year of construction and VTrans says there are still three more years of work to do, but they are moving forward.

They want to add an extra 100 years of life onto the Rockingham bridge.

The Middlebury tunnel project also has at least two more years of construction left. The wet spring caused some delays to that one and also meant other projects got off to a slower start.

"That impacted paving projects specifically. Bridge projects and generally work through that a little bit. although they certainly are when the rivers rise are impacted and obviously you're just not as productive when it's raining," said Jeremy Reed, VTrans construction engineer.

He says the month of July hasn't been as bad and they've been able to make good progress this month.

But he did say the heat can slow things down as well pouring concrete gets challenging and new paving doesn't cool as fast.

They are also working on I-89 between exits 16 and 17 on a bridge replacement project. They are replacing four bridge decks, or the surfaces of the bridge.

By doing this they hope to extend the life of the structure.

We've already seen one major closing and there are a few more expected. The next one is tentatively planned for this coming weekend, Friday through Sunday.

If you want to track specific projects in your area, there are couple tools you can use Vermont 511 and VTransparency.