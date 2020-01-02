Middelbury hosts New Year's Eve cow roundup

A truck lost its load load of cows in Middlebury earlier this week.

It happened in the downtown area near Main Street. The gate on the truck hauling heifers somehow swung open, spilling cows into the streets on New Year's Eve.

The police tell us they shut main roads down for about 20 minutes until they could get the cows out of the way of traffic. The animals wandered around yards and side streets for a while until they were rounded up and loaded back on to the truck.

No people -- or cows -- were hurt.

