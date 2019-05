Vermont's middle finger is on the road Wednesday night.

The original structure sits off Route 128, where a man built it to make a statement in a town dispute.

Rock Star Kid Rock called him to commission another one and it's on its way now.

Ted Pelkey sent us this picture.

He made a replica of the wooden middle finger, wrapped it up in plastic, put it on his truck, and hit the road toward Nashville, Tennessee.

We'll keep you updated on Ted's journey.