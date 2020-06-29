Derry middle school teacher awarded McAuliffe sabbatical

A social studies teacher from West Running Brook Middle School in Derry has been awarded the 2020 Christa McAuliffe Sabbatical from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

The sabbatical, created in 1986 in honor of the Concord High School teacher and astronaut, gives a New Hampshire teacher a year off with pay and a materials budget to bring an educational idea to fruition.

Misty Crompton will work on a project called “Promoting Just Schools.” The goal: to help New Hampshire students succeed by helping make sure all students have the same opportunities to achieve their academic potential, regardless of their personal or social circumstances.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)