Middlebury College: entry-level jobs get pay raise

After recent complaints about a salary change at Middlebury College, now about 80 employees are earning more money, after entry-level jobs got a boost in pay.

Spokesperson Sarah Ray says the salary range for three categories of entry-level work is now $14, $15 and $16. That's up from $11, $12.07 and $15.22

She says she's aware that's caused what's called compression issues, that's when there's little difference between the pay of someone with less experience and someone who's been at the college for awhile.

That's why she says they've hired a firm to conduct an analysis.

"Middlebury remains committed to providing staff with compensation that is competitive with the market rate," said Ray in a statement.