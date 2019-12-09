Middlebury College scholar reportedly asked not to speak, international conference canceled

An international conference is canceled after the American ambassador to Denmark reportedly did not want a scholar from Middlebury College to speak.

The Embassy of the United States and the Danish Atlantic Council were set to host the event and visiting Middlebury College scholar Stanley Sloan was supposed to talk.

However, the Secretary General of the Danish Atlantic Council says the American Ambassador was opposed to Sloan speaking due to his open criticisms of President Trump.

As a result, the Danish Atlantic Council canceled the event. It was scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement, the Secretary General of the Danish Atlantic Council said they knew Sloan had been critial of the president, but that they "never doubted that Mr. Sloan at our Conference would deliver an unpolitical and objective lecture. Mr. Sloan had made us that promise."