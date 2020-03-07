Middlebury College student dies unexpectedly

A Middlebury College student has died unexpectedly.

School officials say senior economics major, William Nash, 21, died due to a reaction related to drug use. Police in Middlebury say received a call just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, to assist with a student that was exhibiting unusual behavior.

When Police got to Nash, they say he may have been experiencing a medical event, and begin CPR. He was transported to Porter Hospital by where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Nash is from San Anselmo, California.

"This is tragic news, and we understand how deeply upsetting this is for the Nash family and our entire Middlebury community," said President, Laurie Patton. "Our residential life team, counseling staff, and chaplains at the Scott Center are ready to provide support for any community member at this most difficult time."

Students who would like additional assistance are asked to contact the Scott Center at 802-443-5626, or the counseling staff in the Parton Center at 802-443-5141.

Middlebury plans to send students details about plans to honor and celebrate Will’s life at an on-campus memorial soon.