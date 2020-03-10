Leaked email: Middlebury College to close campus

The Middlebury College newspaper reports a leaked email indicates the school is joining a growing list of schools around the country that are sending students home early and closing campuses over coronavirus concerns.

The Middlebury Campus newspaper reports the widely-circulated email from a professor announced Tuesday that students will leave campus for spring break on Friday, a week ahead of schedule, and that they are planning to offer spring semester classes online only at the end of the month.

The administration has not confirmed the announcement.

If true, Middlebury would join Amherst College and dozens of other schools that have cancelled classes over concerns about students scattering around the country for spring break and then returning to campus and bringing the virus back with them.