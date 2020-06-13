Middlebury Union High School senior prank sends a message

It's a tradition for seniors in high school that many look forward to...the senior prank. But seniors at Middlebury Union High School decided to go a different direction with theirs this year.

845.

That's what they say are the number of black lives lost at the hands of police in their four years at Middlebury Union High School.

Students attached pieces of paper to fencing surrounding the school's campus.

Each one of the papers on the fence represents one of those lives lost.

Students say they're proud to have come together to stand up for what's important to them.