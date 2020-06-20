Middlebury bakery takes stand against racism

Some bakers in Vermont are taking a stand against racism though their craft.

'Bakers Against Racism' is a worldwide bake sale started in Washington D.C. -- where proceeds go directly to organizations working to end systemic racism.

In Middlebury, the Haymaker Bun Company joined the movement, taking online orders and having customers pick them up Saturday morning.

Owner of the bakery said that although shes trying to keep her business afloat during the pandemic, she felt she needed to give back doing what she knows best; baking.

"I have felt really inspired to try to do what we can to try to raise some money for both Black Lives Matter and the Equal Justice Initiative," said Owner of Haymaker Bun Company, Caroline Corrente.

The bakery sold over 800 cookies and raised nearly $1,500 to split between the two organizations.