Middlebury business selected in Amazon x Diane von Furstenberg collaboration

A small Middlebury business is featured in a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Amazon and Diane von Furstenberg.

Sarah Kaek, maker of Bee's Wrap was hand selected by both the fashion icon and Amazon.

Amazon and von Furstenberg joined forces in celebration of International Women's Day to launch 'Amazon x #InCharge.'

The new initiative for Women's History Month spotlights 20 female-owned businesses, their backstories, and their products.

Amazon works with 1.9 million businesses and individuals across the united states.