Middlebury massage therapist to change plea Monday

A Middlebury massage therapist who allegedly videotaped clients at his business is scheduled to change his plea.

Roger Schmidt had previously pleaded not guilty to taping clients at his business, Roger's Relaxing Massage Therapy.

The Middlebury man is accused of using cameras disguised as USB chargers in his practice.

Investigators say there are 25 video files of massage clients dating back to 2016.

Police say he faces over 30 counts of voyeurism, plus one count of child pornography.

