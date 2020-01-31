Middlebury study abroad students leaving China

Middlebury students studying abroad in China are returning home in the wake of coronavirus concerns.

There are nine Middlebury College students studying in China.

WCAX News has learned that dorm supervisors told them they must leave by this weekend.

Flights continue to get canceled and some airlines and stopping service to China soon.

Restrictions in and out of their dorms have increased.

Right now, it looks like they will all be out by Saturday night.

Middlebury had been urging the students to come home. And the school has just canceled its spring semester study abroad program in China which was supposed to start next month with about 40 students.