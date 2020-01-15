Migrant Justice lawsuit against Vt. DMV settled

The Vermont attorney general's office has settled a lawsuit brought by Migrant Justice against the Department of Motor Vehicles.

It's over allegations that the DMV provided information from driver's privilege card applications to Immigration and Customs Enforcement based upon stereotypes related to national origin and immigration status.

The settlement includes several changes the attorney general says will enhance access to driver's privilege cards and limits ICE's access to information obtained by DMV.

The settlement also includes a $100,000 payment by the state. Most of that money will be used by DMV to pay for the training of staff on the state's Fair and Impartial Policing Policy and implicit bias.