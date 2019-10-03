Migrant Justice marches on Hannaford supermarket

Migrant Justice is asking Hannaford supermarkets to support its Milk with Dignity program.

The nonprofit organization which advocates for migrants launched the campaign in 2017. Thursday, on its second anniversary, members marched to a Hannaford supermarket in Burlington.

They want the grocery chain to join the program and provide support for dairy workers and farms that supply stores with milk products.

Migrant Justice says Hannaford's support will help workplace improvement programs and migrant dairy farmworkers.

"Well, Hannaford is one of the largest companies in the area and so we want Hannaford to join this program and be a human rights champion," said Rosi Alfaro, a member of Migrant Justice.

Hannaford has not responded to the request. If it agreed, it would be the second company to join the program. Ben & Jerry's ice cream joined the campaign in 2017 and provides support to more than 250 farmworkers on about 70 farms across Vermont and New York.