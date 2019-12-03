Migrant Justice to protest "unjust arrest" of a farm worker

Members of Migrant Justice will be protesting what they call the unjust arrest of a farm worker Tuesday morning.

According to members of the human rights organization, a Chittenden County Sherriff's deputy stopped Luis Ulloa's for speeding.

Then they say the deputy called U.S. border patrol after seeing his Mexican passport and held him on the road until agents could arrest him.

They say Ulloa is a farmworker living in Franklin County and sending money back to his family in Mexico.

He's now reportedly being held in ICE detention.

Lawyers say the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy was violated because he was held for a prolonged amount of time.

The protest takes place at 11 a.m. at the Chittenden County Sherriff's Office in South Burlington.