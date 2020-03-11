Mikaela Shiffrin set for World Cup return after 6-week break

Mikaela Shiffrin will return to World Cup racing this week. She will end a break from the sport of more than six weeks following the death of her father on Feb. 2.

The three-time overall champion plans start in a parallel giant slalom on Thursday and a giant slalom and a slalom the following two days.

Those will be the last women’s World Cup races of the season.

The finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo have been canceled because of the virus outbreak in northern Italy.

Shiffrin has not competed since winning a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria, on Jan. 26.

