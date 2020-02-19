Mild weather closes only approved ice runway in Lower 48

An ice runway in New Hampshire will remain closed this winter because mild weather has made the ice unsafe.

Runway manager Paul LaRochelle tells New Hampshire Public Radio the ice isn't thick enough at the Alton Bay Seaplane Base ice runway to support maintenance vehicles and aircraft.

The seasonal runway on Lake Winnipesaukee is the only ice runway in the lower 48 states approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

LaRochelle says he doesn't think the closures are indicative of a long-term trend. The runway was also closed in 2016 and 2011.

