Mild winter reduces springtime flood risk in New England

Emergency management officials in New England can scratch spring flooding off their list of concerns, for the most part.

The National Weather Service says there's a lower-than-average risk of ice jams causing river backups and flooding across most of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

One area of concern, however, is northernmost Maine where there's a heavy snow pack and normal concerns about on ice on the St. John, Aroostook and Allagash rivers.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Hewitt said the forecast for warm days and cool nights in coming days should reduce the risk with a steady melt.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

