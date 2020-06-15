Mile markers added to Vermont interstate exits

New information is being added to Vermont's interstate exit signs.

You might have noticed "milepost" numbers now attached to the existing signage. This tells drivers where, in mileage, the exit is on the interstate.

VTrans said adding that supplemental information was a federal requirement, one that Vermont would have to do to keep receiving federal road funding.

By the end of August, you will see them on all the interstates and parts of Route 7 and Route 4 where there are exits.

"It will help tourists navigate throughout the state. And primarily this is a nationwide standard. We want drivers in one state to have consistent standards when they're navigating from state to state," VTrans Project Manager Patti Coburn explained.

VTrans wants to be clear that the exit numbers are not changing, at least for now. They will reassess that down the line in 15 or so years when it's time to replace the signs completely.

These additions cost $250,000 and were paid for with federal money.