Saturday, September 21 is the second annual Miles for Migraine event at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington.

There is a 5K and 10K race ad well as a two mile walk.

Before the races begin at 9AM, Dr. Sprouse-Blum will discuss ending the social stigma of migraines. Katie MacDonald, a woman we have interviewed before as someone who suffers from migraines, will also share her experiences. A yoga instructor will warm the runners and walkers up with a migraine friendly stretching session.

Once again, the UVM MC Headache Center will be the recipient of money raised.