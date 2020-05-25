Military heroes being remembered across our region

Change is the theme as the nation honors its fallen servicemembers Monday.

Even amid the pandemic, military heroes will still be remembered across the country and in our region.

New Hampshire's Governor has directed all flags on public buildings and grounds at half-staff from sunrise until noon Monday.

"This Memorial Day, I join all Granite Staters in remembering those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our great nation. We are forever indebted to these heroes. Let us never forget their names and keep their loved ones in our prayers," said Gov. Chris Sununu.

Over in Plattsburgh, flowers have been planted in front of the fire department's memorial.

We're told Philip Tousignant and his family bring flowers every year.

In a Facebook post, the department says with everything going on, the act of kindness shows how great the people of Plattsburgh are.

The memorial has the names of Plattsburgh Fire Department members that have died.