Rise 'n Shine...It's the milkman

Having a milkman was popular before the 1950s until convenience stores started popping up on every corner.

But dozens of families across Chittenden County still get milk along with other locally-sourced grocery items delivered to their house every day thanks to Peter Carreiro's Rise 'n Shine delivery business.

Carreiro has every milk you can imagine stored in the back of his delivery truck.

"Whole milk, low fat, skim milk. We have chocolate milk in different sizes," said Carreiro.

Carreiro typically gets a move on at 5 a.m. delivering each day in a different town, from Charlotte to Burlington. Some days it takes him 12 hours to get to every house on the list.

Loyal customers drive the business, giving it the support it needs to thrive against corporate competition.

"Peter's our neighbor, so I think Amazon services are great, I certainly have a very active Prime account, but for food and for maintaining relationships with local farmers and local product, Peter's our man," said Ann Schmidt, who's used Carrerio's service for eight years. "Knowing that my meat is coming from Richmond and my milk is coming from Charlotte, it's really quite comforting."

Carreiro says it's the level of comfort with customers and producers

that gives his glass bottles the edge over boxes with products from who knows where.

"You might want to just give us the passcode to the house to get in the house, so we can put it in your refrigerator if you're not going to be home until late that day," said Carreiro.

And that delivery is guaranteed: rain, snow and shine. After 15 years in the biz, it's a model Carreiro says has already attracted a new generation of customers. "I delivered to these kids when they were 10,12-years-old and now they own their own homes and they're getting home delivery," said Carreiro.

"I think we're really fortunate to have someone like Peter here that's willing to have built his career around servicing our towns," said Schmidt.

Right now, Carreiro only delivers in Chittenden County and he has a waiting list, but he's working on expanding his business by getting another truck on the road by next month.

He's also in the process of building a farm stand on his land in Charlotte which will work hand in hand with the delivery service.