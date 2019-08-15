Mill Pond Dam removal officially underway

The removal of a Colchester dam is officially underway.

The Mill Pond Dam on the Indian Brook is being taken down.

The dam owner says it was a financial burden and wants to see the Indian Brook flow freely.

Vermont Natural Resource Officials say dams have existed on Indian Brook for years to provide power for sawmills, but the Mill Pond Dam hasn't served that purpose since the last mill burned down in 1941.

The dam also raised environmental concerns.

A new floodplain and stream channel will be put in its place.