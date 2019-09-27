Millennials driving demand for pet health care businesses

A new study finds pet-loving millennials are willing to pay for good care and convenience when it comes to the health of their four-legged housemates. One fast-growing company is using its app-based business to help meet the demand.

Ashley Hesseltine has been a pet parent to "Dewey" for 11 years, and when it comes to her dog, she spares no expense.

"When I got Dewey, I had just started on my own as a freelance writer. I had no money. I went into credit card debt just getting him taken care of," Hesseltine said.

When Dewey began showing signs of joint stiffness, she became concerned and turned to Fuzzy Pet Health. It's a subscription-based pet health care company. Using their app, Hesseltine was able to get veterinarian Dr. Lisa Lippman to see Dewey at home.

"You just don't have to leave the house and the dog is more comfortable, too. I mean I think most dogs walk into a vet office and they know what they are there for and they start having anxiety," Hesseltine said.

According to the American Pet Products Association, U.S. pet owners are expected to spend a record $75 billion on veterinary care this year alone. This is largely driven by millennials who are making pets a priority.

A separate study conducted by market research agency TrendCandy.io for Weave found 92% of millennials are as concerned about their pet's health as their own and would also rather spend time with their pet than with their spouse, parents and friends combined. And more millennials would give up their job or going to bars before they gave up their pet.

Lippman who is the lead New York veterinarian for Fuzzy Pet Health said, "Most millennials have pets now, you know, rather than children and so these are their babies."

Similar startups including InstaVet, Vetted and KwikVet have launched apps to meet the demand of millennial dog and cat owners. Right now, in-home visits from Fuzzy are only available in New York and San Francisco. For about $600 a year, members can book two checkups, order prescriptions and chat with vets through the app.