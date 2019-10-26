Millions in California facing more blackouts, fire danger

Millions of Californians are preparing to live in the dark again after the state's largest utility warned it may cut power for the third time in as many weeks because of looming strong winds and high fire danger.

Pacific Gas & Electric will decide Saturday whether to blackout 850,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and Sierra foothills.

The two previous shutdowns were done amid concern that gusty winds could foul or knock down power lines and spark devastating wildfires.

Weather forecasts are calling for record strong winds to lash much of the region over the weekend, with some gusts hitting 85 mph.

PG&E's warning came as firefighters battled flames in Northern and Southern California.

