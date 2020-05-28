Milne to run for Vt. lieutenant governor

Vermont businessman and travel agency owner Scott Milne is throwing his hat back into the political ring, running as a Republican for lieutenant governor.

The Windsor County man plans to make a formal announcement in Montpelier Thursday afternoon in front of the Secretary of State's office.

He last ran and lost against Senator Patrick Leahy in 2016. In 2014 he ran an insurgent campaign that nearly upset then-Governor Peter Shumlin.

Milne will face Meg Hansen and Dana Colson in the GOP primary, two candidates with minimal statewide name recognition.

Milne, 61, runs Milne Travel with nearly 100 employees in 10 states. "As someone whose business was profoundly impacted by coronavirus, I know how difficult this time has been for so many Vermonters whose lives and livelihoods have been upended," Milne said in a statement. "Now more than ever, we need more leaders in Montpelier who understand the challenge of running a small business, and creating and protecting good jobs. Governor Scott needs a partner, not an adversary, in the lieutenant governor's office in order to move Vermont through our economic recovery and toward a more prosperous future."

In 2016, after weeks of silence on the issue, Milne said he would not support Donald Trump. He was criticized at the time for defining his campaign as little else than anti-Leahy. In 2014 he received about 2,400 fewer votes than incumbent Democrat Gov. Peter Shumlin, but because neither candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote, the decision went to the Legislature.

