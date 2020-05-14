Milton High School Seniors receive caps, gowns

Normally, class reunions are held in the years following graduation. The Milton High School class of 2020 is having its first one before even receiving diplomas.

"When I have kids someday, I'm going to be like, wow this is a senior year I'm never going to forget," Milton High School Senior Sierra Pepin said.

Like many students across our area, it's been weeks and even months since they've had in-person contact with educators.

"But it makes us stronger as a community I think," Pepin said.

On Wednesday night, a parking lot of cars filled with seniors awaited their parting gifts. Thanks to boosters and family groups, they received several items from plants to the cap and gown.

"At first I didn't think I was going to get it, now that I know that I'm getting it and I have it, it's pretty cool," Milton High School Senior Keegan Bradley said.

Wednesday afternoon's ceremony at Milton High School was just as important to the faculty and staff as it was to the students.

"We needed an uplift and we've never had a ceremony for giving out caps and gowns before, so we're like, we're going to do new ceremonies have new traditions, the best we can, so it's not always about loss," Anne Blake, Milton High School faculty, said.