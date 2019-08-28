Milton High School won't allow cell phones in class

Cellphones in the classroom continues to be an important topic and one local school is saying no to them during school time.

The principals at Milton High School sent out a letter Tuesday to parents detailing their new cell phone policy that will be taking place this year.

They say they will be providing cell phone holders in all classrooms where students will put their phone in the holder as they enter class.

We're told students will only be allowed to use their cell phones during passing time, lunch, and before/after school.

They believe that cell phones are ruining relationships and create a distraction in the learning process.