Milton Police respond to arrest video circulating social media

Milton Police are responding to what they call misinformation on social media about an arrest.

MGN Image

Police say they investigated after multiple businesses were burglarized.

They say a 17-year-old black teenager is the suspect and when they tried to arrest him, he ran and gave a fake name.

Police say social media posts show that arrest in a video and say it happened this week.

Police say it actually happened back in May and that despite accusations the officers tased the teen several times, they say they only had the taser out and never used it.

We are told the lead Vermont Use of Force Instructor has been asked to review the use of force by the officers.