Milton Police clarify texting law in light of recent events

Milton Police have an important reminder for drivers using their phones. They say don't do it.

In a Facebook post, they wanted to clarify what the law is for texting and driving.

They say in short you cannot hold or manipulate your phone in any way while in the drivers seat. That includes holding your cell phone even if it's on speakerphone.

They say it must be on Bluetooth or seated in a phone mount.

Milton Police say earlier this week, they stopped nearly 20 cars in one day for drivers using their cell phones.

The fine for using your phone while driving is $160 and 2 points on your license.