A Milton man was taken into custody after police say he broke into a home and assaulted two people.

It happened at about 6 a.m. Friday on McMullen Road in Milton.

Police say Lawrence Gaudette, 27, forced the front door open and then assaulted a man and a woman inside and then took off in a car.

Gaudette had previously been served a no trespass order for the home.

He's charged with burglary, domestic assault, simple assault and unlawful trespass.