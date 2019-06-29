Milton man arrested days after being released from jail

Police in Williston arrested John Hawley, 31 of Milton on Thursday after a brief foot chase.

Williston Police say they got a call of a theft in process at Dick's Sporting Goods. They met up with Hawley as he was leaving the store with $350 worth of stolen merchandise. Police say he gave a fake name, then ran from officers. After the short chase, police used pepper spray to put Hawley into custody, after he had assaulted two officers in the process. Those officers received minor injuries.

Hawley and an officer from the scene were transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment for pepper spray exposure.

Officer's then saw stolen merchandise inside Hawley's vehicle. A search warrant was issued for the vehicle and nearly $1000 of stolen merchandise was recovered.

Police say Hawley was on supervised release, having been released from Northwest Correctional Center 3 days prior to Thursday. He is currently being held on multiple charges, including retail theft, false information to police, resisting arrest, simple assault, assault on protected professionals, and possession of stolen property.