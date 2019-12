Police say they have caught a Milton man responsible for stealing from locked storage units in Essex Junction.

Authorities say Brent Dashnow, 30, ripped off items including tools, a bike and skis, from the facility on Autumn Pond Way this week.

Officers say they found Dashnow's vehicle Tuesday parked and unoccupied at the facility with some of the stolen property inside.

Dashnow was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property.