Milton man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting child

A Milton man was in court Friday accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old.

Samuel Turner is accused of touching the girl in November of last year.

Police tried to find Turner for months.

Thursday, Turner admitted to investigators that he touched the girl inappropriately. He was then arrested by the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.

"We did interview Mr. Turner and he did discuss with us specific details concerning our investigation," said Det. Sgt. Brian LaBarge of CUSI.

Turner pleaded not guilty.

Judge David Fenster ordered Turner held without bail noting that aggravated sexual assault is a possible life offense.