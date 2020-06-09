Milton revotes school budget with drive-thru polls

Residents of Milton Tuesday voted on a revised school budget using drive-thru voting.

Voters will give their name and address, take a ballot and drop it off. Poll workers are wearing masks and hand sanitizer is there for anyone who wants it.

Some voters say the process is so simple they're hoping this option is available in the future. "The voting process today was the easiest I have ever been a part of. You would have thought that with the COVID and the inconveniences we have all run into it would have been more difficult, but this was seamless," said Brennan Neill, a Milton resident.

The town clerk's office says its open to drive through voting for small elections. As for the budget, voters rejected the $32-million version in March. The board trimmed about $600,000 out of it for Tueday's vote.

The polls are open until 7 p.m.