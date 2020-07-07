Milton students to hold peaceful protest after BLM flag stolen

Members of the Milton Students for Social Justice group are holding a peaceful protest Tuesday night after the high school's Black Live Matter flag was stolen.

School surveillance video from last Wednesday morning showed a person dressed in black climbing up the high school's flag pole, cutting the rope and taking off with the flag.

Organizers say the goal of Tuesday's rally is to send a message that acts of hate will not be tolerated by the Milton community. It takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of the Hannaford Plaza.