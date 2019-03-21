Minnesota's famed winter isn't what it used to be

Minnesota is a state that has long identified with winter and enjoying the season is part of the culture. But Minnesota is among the fastest-warming places in the U.S.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show Minnesota winters have warmed by more than 5 degrees since 1970, at an average rate of 1.1 degrees a decade. Alaska and Vermont have also seen winters warm by more than 5 degrees since then.

The change is noticeable to many who enjoy outdoor winter activities, allowing fewer opportunities for cross-country ski races, snowmobiling, dog sledding, ice fishing and outdoor skating.

While this winter was marked by record snowfall in the Twin Cities and a polar vortex, some Minnesota residents are concerned that winter will never be the same again.

